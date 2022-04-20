Fortnite hints at addition of Miles Morales Spider-Man

Fortnite is no stranger to Spider-Man. Both the comic version and the MCU versions of the web-slinger were added to the popular battle royale game during Chapter 3, Season 1. Now, it’s possible that another version of Spider-Man might be making its way into the game.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina, the Marvel character Prowler, who was just added to the game today, has a line that reads “You’re on your way. Just keep going.” Eagle-eyed fans will know that line was spoken word-for-word to Miles Morales in the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse right before (SPOILERS) the Prowler dies.

In one of Prowler's quests, he says "You're on your way. Just keep going." – This is a quote from an important scene in the Spiderverse movie where he says this to Miles Morales.



Could this be a hint for an upcoming skin? 👀



While it’s entirely possible that this is nothing more than just a simple reference/easter egg for fans, Shiina and others online seem to think that it might be a hint that Miles himself will come to the game at some point in the future.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility too. Not only have two separate versions of Spider-Man been added to the game, but the Prowler himself is Miles Morales’ uncle in both the comics and the Into the Spider-Verse film. All that, combined with the fact that he’s an incredibly popular character, makes him a shoo-in for an upcoming addition.

Still, none of this is confirmed or leaked and it’ll be interesting to see what, if anything, comes of this later down the road.