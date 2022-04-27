Fortnite is getting a new robotic boxer character named Southpaw in May’s Crew Pack

Fortnite Crew is the battle royale game’s subscription service, giving members new bonuses each month. May is bringing a new character skin with a very unique look.

The Fortnite blog has revealed Southpaw, and the announcement is full of punch-related puns — a southpaw is a left-handed boxer, after all. Southpaw’s look is quite interesting, as her hands are bound in front of her in cyberpunk-style handcuffs. She fights with suspended cyborg limbs instead, giving her a robotic Rayman look. This aesthetic is reflected in her gear, which includes the Counterpunch back bling and Arc Flail pickaxe (seen in her left hand at the top of this article). Epic has also promised “loading screen bonuses chronicling her rise, a lobby track bonus, and more.” All of that will be available to Crew members starting at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Saturday, April 30.

Fortnite Crew memberships come with a variety of bonus content, as Epic’s writeup reminds us. Subscribers automatically get each new Battle Pass and 1,000 V-Bucks in addition to monthly Crew Packs. It’ll cost you $11.99 USD a month, and you can cancel the subscription if need be.

Epic Games will be carrying on with Fortnite cosmetics regardless. Marvel’s Moon Knight recently came to the game, alongside a lineup of Wu-Tang Clan outfits and accessories. Street Fighter is also coming back to Fortnite for another round. Chun Li and Blanka were just announced, and they’ll be available this week.