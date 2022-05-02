Fortnite leak suggests Star Wars lightsabers will return on Tuesday

Fortnite has gone almost two years without the return of Star Wars’ lightsabers, but it looks as if that cold streak may soon come to an end. Numerous reputable dataminers claim the game’s next update is gearing up to bring the weapon and a Star Wars-themed Cup sometime this Tuesday.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker and Twitter user ShiinaBR, developer Epic Games has quietly added a “Star Wars Lightning Cup” within the game’s files. Shortly after this claim, another leaker known as FN_assist has gone on to allege this apparent tournament’s description reads: “This weapon is your life. This Lightning Cup will feature a special, adjusted loot pool,” ultimately nodding to the return of lightsabers. Additionally, they note the Lightning Cup will exclusively be for Duos and is set to begin on May 3.

Of course, Epic Games has yet to confirm this event or its “special” weapon, but it may be too much of a coincidence considering Star Wars Day comes along on May 4. If true, this would mark the third time the iconic blade dropped into the battle royale. It first appeared way back in the game’s Chapter 2 Season 2 in 2019, and was then unvaulted for three short days in May 2020 — also in celebration of Star Wars Day.

New #Fortnite Tournament added:



Title: "Star Wars" Lightning Cup

Format: Duos

Date: May 3rd



"This weapon is your life. This Lightning Cup will feature a special, adjusted loot pool." pic.twitter.com/WptGSh9IJY — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 2, 2022

It isn’t clear if this also spells the arrival of other Star Wars cosmetics and weapons, but players can expect this update to go live as soon as 9 AM ET on Tuesday. The battle royale has already made headlines in recent days for introducing new cosmetics from another major franchise, as Street Fighter’s Blanka and Sakura can now be found as skins in the game’s Item Shop.