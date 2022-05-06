Fortnite officially adds Scarlet Witch for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release

A few days back, right before the game’s latest update, Fortnite leakers revealed that a new Marvel character, the Scarlet Witch, would be coming to the battle royale game in the very near future.

Now, Epic Games has officially added the character to the in-game Item Shop, just in time for her next on-screen appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which releases tonight in the United States.

As expected, her look in Fortnite is based on her design from the WandaVision show and the aforementioned Multiverse of Madness movie. The outfit will cost players 1,500 V-Bucks and comes in two different styles, one labeled “Scarlet Witch” and the other labeled “Sorceress”, although they look fairly similar. The skin also includes a “Wanda’s Cloak” back bling.

Image via Epic Games

Players will also be able to pick up a “Chaos Hand Axe” pickaxe for 800 V-Bucks, which just seems to be Wanda’s magic from the movies as an item. Finally, the “Psychic Energy Manipulation” emote is also available for 300 V-Bucks.

Alternatively, players can pick up a bundle, which includes all the aforementioned items for only 1,800 V-Bucks, which comes out to only 300 V-Bucks more than the base skin. Currently, there’s no telling how long the Scarlet Witch will remain in the Item Shop, so players should pick the skin up as soon as possible if they want it.