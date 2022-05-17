Fortnite players can now share their v-bucks on PlayStation

For those who play Fortnite on multiple different platforms including PlayStation, your v-bucks wallet will now be connected to the PlayStation platform. Epic Games announced the inclusion today stating that the support will be added alongside the 20.40 update that releases tomorrow.

Originally, while players’ cosmetics and battle pass would transfer over to all other platforms, their v-bucks were unique to the Sony platform. However, that is no longer the case. This leaves the Nintendo Switch as the only platform that doesn’t have a shared v-bucks wallet.

If you’re not familiar with the shared wallet feature, if you log in to your Epic Games account and link all your online accounts to it including Xbox and now PlayStation your v-bucks will be reflected and updated across each platform. That being said, if you purchase v-bucks on either Xbox or PlayStation without logging into Fortnite itself, your wallet will not be updated accordingly until done so.

Sony has been difficult to work with for Epic in the past as the platform company initially refused to allow cross-play in Fortnite (an issue for more games than just the hit battle royale) until 2018. It is also likely that Sony has waited this long to agree to share v-bucks across multiple platforms as it was learned last year due to a court document leak that almost half of the Fortnite player base is housed on PlayStation consoles whether it be PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

Epic Games recently made a deal with Xbox to get Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming making the battle royale available again on mobile devices. Even if it isn’t through the traditional iOS or Android storefronts. Update 20.40 is set to be the last major update before the Chapter 3 Season 2 ends with several theories going into play including skins for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader from Star Wars making an appearance sometime soon.