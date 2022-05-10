Fortnite short film festival returns this week, brings new emote

Short Nite, Fortnite’s annual film festival, is back this weekend. There are 10 shorts in this year’s lineup, but one of them will take a little work on your part to watch.

Announced on the Fortnite blog, Short Nite kicks off on Thursday, May 12 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT. To participate, head to the Short Nite section of the Discover tab. You’ll choose a short, and then be sent to a theater to watch your selection. The remaining shorts will play in a continuous reel after the one you picked, and you can re-watch individual shorts from the Discover tab. There are nine shorts to select, but the tenth only plays in the reel with the others. You can party up to watch with friends or turn on picture-in-picture in settings to let the shorts play while you participate in other modes like Battle Royale and Creative. Short Nite will run through Monday, May 16 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT.

In addition to the 10 films, Short Nite also brings a new emote to Fortnite. It’s called Snackin’, and it lets your character munch on some candy. That seems pretty perfect for sitting in the theater watching shorts. The new emote comes to the shop on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Meanwhile, Fortnite players are wondering when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will start. Presumably, the kickoff is Saturday, June 4, and there are rumors of Indiana Jones and Darth Vader joining the battle royale when the new season begins. If true, Vader would be joining a growing list of Star Wars characters in Fortnite.