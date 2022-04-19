Fortnite v20.20 update adds new shotgun and Origin quests as IO conflict continues — full patch notes

Fortnite’s IO war isn’t over, and the game has updated once again to keep the conflict going. The fight has moved to a new location, but luckily there are new weapons to assist the Resistance.

Condo Canyon was won back, so the IO is now attacking Coney Crossroads, “a literal and figurative turning point,” as the Fortnite blog calls it. The brand-new Ranger Shotgun should help in the fight. It deals a lot of damage and has a longer range than other shotguns, but it only has a single shot per reload. You can find the Ranger Shotgun in chests, supply drops, and sharks.

The island will also see a weapon unvaulted soon. Boogie Bombs and Rifts-To-Go will be found on the island from 8 AM ET on Friday, April 22 through 8 AM ET on Monday, April 25. After the trial period, you can return to the newly reclaimed Condo Canyon to vote for one of the two weapons with gold bars. The first item to be fully funded will immediately be unvaulted and added to the loot pool.

Also starting soon is a new series of covert ops quests. The four quests will run through May 2, each with their own window. Complete all four in time, and you’ll receive the Secret Sledge pickaxe for your efforts. The first quest begins this Friday, April 22 at 9 AM ET. For now, you can browse the full patch notes below.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fortnite v20.20 Patch Notes

Competitive Notes

Coney Crossroads is not under assault in competitive playlists, but Huntmaster Saber has still relocated.

The Ranger Shotgun is not included in competitive playlists but is subject to an evaluation period.

The Boogie Bomb/Rift-To-Go trial period will not take place in competitive playlists.

Major Bug Fixes