Fortnite x Wu-Tang Clan collaboration teased for Saturday reveal

Fortnite and collaborations with other products go together like peanut butter and jelly. Every season, multiple new collaborations get announced, whether it be with comic book companies like Marvel or singers like Ariana Grande. Now a legendary hip-hop group is getting in on the action as well.

The Wu-Tang Clan has teased that they will be collaborating with the popular battle royale game Fortnite over on their official TikTok account. While the hip-hop group teased a collaboration with somebody on all of their social network accounts, the TikTok video features a notable sound from the game, confirming the collaboration.

Earlier today before the tease, prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina revealed that an “influential hip-hop group” would be collaborating with the game, before revealing that it was indeed Wu-Tang Clan.

In a follow-up tweet, the leaker revealed that collaboration would see the addition of two outfits, back blings, and pickaxes, with the outfits having different styles, and the back blings being reactive to music. While the design of the items has yet to be revealed, Shiina did say that they’ll be decrypted tomorrow, which means we’ll get a good look at them then.

The collaboration itself will be officially released on Saturday, April 23, however, there’s no telling how much it’ll cost when it launches and for how long it’ll be available. Needless to say, with only a few days left to go, it shouldn’t be too long before we find out.