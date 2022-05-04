Genshin Impact has made more than $3 billion on mobile alone

Genshin Impact is a massive game — the most tweeted-about title of 2021, in fact. It’s available on PC as well as consoles, but mobile is where it’s been making massive gobs of money.

Sensor Tower (via GI.biz) reports that the game has made more than $3 billion on mobile devices through the App and Google Play stores. On average, it has made $1 billion on mobile every six months since launching in 2020. Going by that trend, it’ll likely cross the $4 billion line around the end of 2022. It could happen sooner though, since the game keeps gaining new players. The same report shows that monthly active users have increased by 44% in Q1 2022 versus last year.

Unsurprisingly, Genshin Impact also makes up a big portion of video game consumer spending in some key territories. In China, 30.7% of all player spending is on Genshin Impact. In Japan, that number is 23.7%, and in the US, it’s 19.7%. Genshin Impact was the top-earning game worldwide during Q1 2022, which goes hand-in-hand with the increased player base during the same time period.

For all its success, Genshin Impact still stumbles from time to time. Version 2.7 has been delayed, and the new release date is uncertain. Even the preview livestream was pushed back. We’re waiting for official word on what version 2.7 will do for the game, but a leak suggests some major changes to the Battle Pass.