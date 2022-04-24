Genshin Impact leaker reveals Dendro reactions and effects

A new Genshin Impact leak revealed the new upcoming Dendro reactions and their effects, giving players a glimpse into the new element once it finally arrives. Currently, Dendro is the only element in Genshin Impact that’s incomplete, without many Dendro enemies or any playable characters. Additionally, many of the reactions are not in the game yet.

However, a new tweet by reliable leaker Genshin_Intel revealed what the new Dendro reactions are and what they would do. When the Electro element mixes with Dendro, the “Intensified” effect will activate, which increases the damage of Dendro and Electro for a short period of time. When the Hydro element mixes with Dendro, the “Overgrown” effect will activate. Here, mushrooms will reportedly sprout onto the field, which can explode and deal AoE damage once affected by the Hydro element.

Genshin_Intel also revealed that Dendro will not have any reactions to the other elements in the game, which are Cryo, Anemo, and Geo. The Pyro and Dendro interaction already exists in the game, “Burning,” which creates a field of fire that deals damage over time to anyone standing in it.

Later in the thread, Genshin_Intel clarified that they don’t know when Dendro will arrive in Genshin Impact, or how effective these reactions are. Currently, Dendro is not present in any of the open beta tests, so it’s important to take this leak with a grain of salt.