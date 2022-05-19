Genshin Impact updates 2.7 and 2.8 finally get release dates, new livestream preview

Genshin Impact fans have been asking about release dates for both update 2.7 and update 2.8, and we finally have answers. Delays pushed the next update, along with the one after that, back a bit, but both will be released by the summer.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account made the announcement. “Dear travelers,” it reads, “V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start [on] 05/31.” The maintenance period should last no longer than five hours that Wednesday, at which point Genshin Impact version 2.7 will finally be playable. This version is “expected” to run for six weeks, at which point version 2.8 will arrive. As of now, that’s planned to launch on Wednesday, July 13.

This is welcome news for Genshin Impact players, who’ve been waiting for more information ever since update 2.7 was delayed, leaving its release date unclear. Even the preview livestream meant to showcase the new content was pushed back. Luckily, that’s now been rescheduled too. Also announced on Twitter, the “special program” will air on Genshin Impact’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 8 AM ET / 5 AM PT on Friday, May 20. We expect to see Yelan and Shinobu showcased during the stream, as the two new characters will be added to the game with the update. Their release dates were discovered through a datamine, and they’re not the only ones to be found out. Upcoming character Shikanoin Heizhou was fully leaked after being announced, and the DPS detective will be joining the Genshin Impact roster with update 2.8 in July.

Genshin Impact has seen enormous success — it made more than $3 billion on mobile alone — but its development hasn’t been perfect. Updates 2.7 and 2.8 were delayed due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, which has seen a particularly nasty resurgence in China, where developer miHoYo is based. The studio is offering in-game rewards as compensation for the delays.