Genshin Impact version 2.7 Arataki Itto banner revealed, featuring Kuki Shinobu, Gorou, and Chongyun

Genshin Impact version 2.7 is released on May 31 with tons of new content, including a new character named Yelan to pull for. Players who have been saving up their Primogems, but weren’t interested in Yelan may instead be interested in the premier Geo DPS character, Arataki Itto. Arataki Itto, a 5-star Geo character, will headline the second half of version 2.7 update of Genshin Impact. He’ll be joined by a brand new 4-star character Kuki Shinobu, as well as 4-star characters Gorou and Chongyun.

This is an enticing banner for fans of the oni buffoon but is perhaps an easy-to-skip banner otherwise. Arataki Itto’s value is based on the amount of Geo characters you have, so you might only want to pull on this banner if you’re interested in the new playable character, Kuki Shinobu. Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star Electro character and is the first Electro healer in the game.

If you want to go all-in on the one and only Arataki Itto, then you might want to consider pulling for his signature weapon as well. The 5-star weapon banner will feature the weapon Redhorn Stonethresher, as well as the Memory of Dust weapon. The Redhorn Stonethresher is a 5-star Claymore that greatly buffs your Crit Damage and DEF, while the Memory of Dust is a 5-stay Catalyst weapon.

The 4-star weapons that will be featured are the Lithic Blade, Lion’s Roar, The Stringless, Sacrificial Fragments, and Dragon’s Bane. Check out this guide for Arataki Itto’s best builds and upgrade materials to prepare for his upcoming release. Arataki Itto’s banner will be available from June 21 to July 12, so you’ll have a few weeks to scourge up some more Primogems if you don’t have enough already. Be sure to get Kuki Shinobu if you are able to as well.