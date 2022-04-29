Genshin Impact Version 2.7 delayed

Rumors of a delay of Version 2.7 have been stirring behind the scenes for quite some time, and it appears these rumors have come true. Players won’t be able to download the next version of Genshin Impact anytime soon. Unfortunately, HoYoverse has announced Genshin Impact Version 2.7 will be delayed, without any official indication of when the version will actually drop.

HoYoverse didn’t mention why the delay was taking place (aside from mentioning “project progress,” implying the update was not able to be finished), but it more than likely has to do with the coronavirus situation in Shanghai, as lockdowns continue to affect the city where HoYoverse is located.

“For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements,” stated the official Twitter post.

Dear Travelers,



Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FiiGQyJO1G — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 29, 2022

The leaker Lumie posted a “questionable leak” that 2.7 will be delayed by 3 weeks, but this has not been confirmed or verified by any official sources. It’s also unknown how HoYoverse is planning to fill in the gaps between Version 2.6 and Version 2.7. A special re-run banner of Arataki Itto and Xiao was rumored to help fill in the gaps, as Kamisato Ayaka is set to leave the game soon.

Stay tuned for more news about the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 delay.