Genshin Impact Version 2.7 preview livestream officially delayed

Genshin Impact players are always treated to a livestream before the game’s big monthly patch, but we’ll have to wait a while before we get our usual sneak peek into the new upcoming version. The livestream for Genshin Impact Version 2.7 has been officially delayed, leaving us in the dark about what’s officially coming next month.

The reason for this delay has not been officially clarified, with all official channels neglecting to post about why this delay even happened. However, players are speculating the delay is due to the lockdowns in Shangai as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as HoYoverse is officially based in Shangai.

The developers also didn’t announce when the livestream would officially happen. The official Facebook post stated the livestream is only “temporarily delayed,” so it’s not officially canceled as of yet. There’s no indication of when the stream will actually take place.

This latest news happens amongst rumors that Version 2.7 of Genshin Impact as a whole will also see a delay. In an official statement to Comicbook.com, HoYoverse did not explicitly deny the possibility of a delay and instead stated that the team “has been doing [its] best working on the game and future updates at this moment.”