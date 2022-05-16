Genshin Impact’s prodigy detective Shikanoin Heizhou is coming soon as a new character

Every universe needs to have a Detective Conan — a boy genius detective who solves crimes in the blink of an eye. Genshin Impact’s own Conan comes in the form of Shikanoin Heizhou, who is the newest playable character coming to the game in Version 2.8. While we haven’t gotten Version 2.7 yet due to some unprecedented delays, that hasn’t stopped the Genshin Impact devs from bringing us some old-fashioned drip marketing for the game’s resident prodigy.

An official post on the Genshin Impact Twitter account shows off Shikanoin Heizhou’s design as well as his element. The character is a 4-star Anemo character, and will supposedly wield a catalyst according to reliable leaker Lumie. We know he’s well renowned for his detective craft, so we’ll see how that translates into his abilities in-game.

Character Kamisato Ayato had this to say about him: “Doushin Shikanoin has admirable wit and insight. While he is unfettered and unrestrained in demeanor, one should not dismiss his talents. The Tenryou Commission is incredibly fortunate to have such a man in their ranks.”

There isn’t any official confirmation over what his role will be in the game, but as Anemo characters tend to play as Support characters — especially characters who use a Catalyst overall — Shikanoin Heizhou’s role will most likely be as a Support or Sub-DPS character. There is a leak from Ubatcha over his abilities, stating he can “fly into the air” like Kazuha and let out a punch, but that hasn’t been officially confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Shikanoin Heizhou is the only character revealed in Genshin Impact Version 2.8’s marketing so far, so it’s unlikely that we’ll see any new characters coming out in that version. Version 2.7 of the game has yet to release, and that will bring the new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.