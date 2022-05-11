Genshin Impact’s Spices from the West event is launching with a broken Serenitea Pot

Genshin Impact is getting a new event ahead of the release of Version 2.7 in the form of Spices from the West. It allows you to invite companions you’ve placed in your Serenitea Pot for a delicious meal. There’s just one small problem with this event: the Serenitea Pot is still broken.

The Serenitea Pot is Genshin Impact’s housing feature, with the ability to place down furniture and characters in your home. Unfortunately, for a few weeks now, the ability to place things down has been on maintenance. As compensation, players have been receiving 5,000 Realm Currency coins.

The event is expected to release with the Serenitea Pot still broken, as implied by the wording of the post on HoYolab: “If the maintenance of Serenitea Pot Placement Function has ended during the event, Travelers can invite companions who are resting to stay in Serenitea Pot and invite characters to try out food.”

As the event pulls from characters you place down in your Serenitea Pot, this means you won’t be able to add any new characters into your Pot. Therefore, if you want to interact with a specific character, you won’t be able to this event. Hopefully, HoYoverse can fix these issues before the official launch of the event, but if not, you’ll likely have to waste the Companionship EXP you can gain from this event.