Geralt of Rivia fights Malenia with Elden Ring Witcher build

Elden Ring fans are a special bunch. With 12 million copies sold in just its first month after launch, the game has gained some really creative followers. Many have set their sights on Malenia, Blade of Miquella, largely considered to be the toughest boss in the entire game. Difficult or not, she’s been the subject of many creative endeavors, and the latest one sees her battling Geralt of Rivia, the hero of The Witcher franchise.

Reddit user itsjohnnyboi1 shared a video of their created character in action. It features them beating Malenia in a solo battle, all the while role-playing as Geralt. That means using a specific build and only two incantations. Defeating Malenia is hard enough with a full arsenal, but itsjohnnyboi1 manages to do it without taking a single hit — it’s a very impressive duel.

It’s a good thing Geralt never got clipped since itsjohnnyboi1 goes into the fight with a practically empty health bar. That’s because of the loadout they used: the Red-feathered Branchsword greatly boosts attack power when the Tarnished’s health is low. Additionally, itsjohnnyboi1 equipped several fire- and stamina-boosting pieces of gear. Stats are also shared in the Reddit thread, and the only odd one is an 80 Faith score. Responding to a comment about that stat, itsjohnnyboi1 said they simply “wanted to raise damage on the [O Flame and Rejection] incantation[s] as much as possible.”

As stated, the Malenia battle has been the subject of many fan creations. While itsjohnnyboi1’s battle is done entirely within the game, modders have taken things even further. YouTuber Garden of Eyes even pitted Malenia against every major boss in the game.

As for Geralt and The Witcher games, the next entry is currently in pre-production. Speculation about the lynx teaser image originally made fans think that Ciri would be the protagonist, and that’s still on the table. Even Geralt’s voice actor Doug Cockle wants it to happen.