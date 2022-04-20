Ghostbusters VR announced as the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase’s closer

Sony Pictures and developer nDreams closed out the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase by announcing Ghostbusters VR, a cooperative multiplayer game where you’ll “track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters.”

Toward the end of the show, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased the title before premiering the game’s reveal trailer. The in-engine trailer showed the eponymous Ghostbusters using PKE Meters to scan for ghosts, before being ambushed by one. No release date or window was provided, but the game is set to launch on the Meta Quest 2.

According to the developer, the game is said to be “a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe.” It will also be set in San Francisco — a departure from the first two films’ setting of New York City.

While there have been VR experiences based on the Ghostbusters franchise before, this appears to be the franchise’s first fully-featured VR game. However, it’s hardly the first Ghostbusters game to exist. Since the first film’s debut, the franchise has seen a plethora of video game adaptations, the most notable of which might be 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game, which was later remastered in 2019.

Ghostbusters VR is also the second known Ghostbusters game to be in development. In late March, Friday the 13th developer Illfonic announced Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, an asymmetrical multiplayer game where four Ghostbusters go toe-to-toe with one player-controlled ghost.