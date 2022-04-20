God of War Ragnarok is “just not ready to be shown,” fans speculate 2023 delay

It’s been a while since we’ve learned something new about God of War Ragnarok. There’s still lots of anticipation for the PlayStation 5 sequel, but that hype might have to carry fans a little longer. The latest message from developer Sony Santa Monica Studio says the game is “just not ready to be shown,” implying a release date that’s still a ways off.

Cory Barlog, who led 2018’s God of War, stepped down from directing Ragnarok last year, but he appeared in a brief Twitter video to update fans on the sequel’s status. “There is so much going on right now that I just wish that I can share it with you,” he says, “but I guarantee you, the very second that we have something that we’re ready to share, we’re going to share it. So please hold tight.” Not having anything “ready to share” implies a lot about the game’s status. Fans in the Twitter thread and in the ensuing ResetEra forum post believe a 2023 delay is likely, although no such word has come from PlayStation yet. Ragnarok is still listed as a 2022 game on the God of War page.

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life.



While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022

Should a delay happen, it wouldn’t be the first. Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge revealed that surgeries pushed the game from 2021 to this year. Even so, Ragnarok isn’t the only God of War project in the works. An Amazon Prime Video series was in negotiations as of last month.