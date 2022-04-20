God of War teased for Nvidia GeForce Now

God of War’s PC version was part of last year’s GeForce Now database leak, so it’s about time it actually released. While it hasn’t been fully announced, a new tease from Nvidia is rather obvious.

The GeForce Twitter account shared a photo of a silhouetted character, but there’s no mistaking Kratos and his Leviathan Axe. The edited screenshot clearly shows him facing down a Traveler from 2018’s God of War. Although the Nvidia leak happened last fall, God of War’s PC release only came in January of this year. GeForce now subscribers have certainly waited a while to get their hands on the critically acclaimed game, and a proper release date announcement seems imminent. God of War will be joining a growing catalog that includes Genshin Impact, Rainbow Six Extraction, and more.

can you guess the character? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8AF2t8Nyp5 — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) April 20, 2022

As for the God of War franchise, fans are currently speculating a 2023 release for Ragnarok. While a delay has not been officially announced, a new message from developer Sony Santa Monica Studio stated that the highly anticipated sequel is “just not ready to be shown.” That wording leads fans to think a delay is coming next. It wouldn’t be the first time for Ragnarok, as it was previously pushed out of 2021 due to Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge’s surgeries.