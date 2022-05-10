Gotham Knights gets 13-minute gameplay trailer, won’t launch on PS4 or Xbox One

WB Games released an extended look at Gotham Knights on Tuesday featuring two of the game’s heroes in action: Nightwing and Red Hood. The 13-minute-long gameplay deep-dive showcased the characters both fighting and sneaking around enemies, while also giving a little insight into the game’s story, which picks up following the death of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The trailer depicted the duo — who fought alongside each other thanks to the game’s cooperative multiplayer — tackling objectives around Gotham City, such as preventing a group of criminals from stealing sensitive data, as well as chasing down a group of smugglers. The company also showed off the Belfry, which serves as the heroes’ hub area. Here, players can take on missions, upgrade heroes’ abilities, or interact with other members of the Batfamily to observe how Bruce Wayne’s death is affecting them.

This is the first big update given on the Batman-adjacent title in quite some time, and it also came with one big surprise: The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game have been cancelled. In a press release (as spotted by VG247) WB Games confirmed that the game, which was previously announced for last-generation consoles, would only launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. No exact reasoning was given for the cancellation outside of concern for the “gameplay experience.”

“Please note, to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles,” WB Games’ statement read.

Gotham Knights is slated to launch on October 25. In addition to this title, WB Games is also publishing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was delayed to 2023 earlier this year.