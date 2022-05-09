Gotham Knights Nightwing and Red Hood preview coming on the heels of co-op rumor

Gotham Knight is coming this October, which means developer WB Games Montreal still has time to preview more gameplay and features. That’s exactly what’s happening tomorrow, as of the time of this writing.

As tweeted by the game’s official Twitter account, we’re getting a “mission update from the belfry” on Tuesday, May 10. We know two things: that the news will drop at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT, and that it will focus on Nightwing and Red Hood. The two heroes’ signature weapons can be seen in the attached promo image. Based on the “powers club” statement, we’ll presumably be getting a preview of what the pictured heroes can do in combat.

Mission update from the Belfry: Nightwing and Red Hood. Powers Club. Tomorrow. 6 AM PT. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/n5kEqeRoV1 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) May 9, 2022

Of course, Nightwing and Red Hood are just two of Gotham Knights’ lead characters: Batgirl and Robin will also help the squad take down the Court of Owls. We know that the game allows two-player co-op, but it might also allow a full four players if a new report is to be believed. The game’s PlayStation Store page actually lists four. This news just broke, so tomorrow’s preview could be a good time for WB to address it.

The studio should also clarify what platforms the game will ultimately release on. Its Taiwan rating suggests that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions have been dropped. Gotham Knights launches on October 25, but right now it seems like it’s only headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.