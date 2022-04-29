Gotham Knights rating in Taiwan suggests that WB Montreal has dropped PS4 and Xbox One versions

After being rated in Taiwan, it appears that WB Montreal’s latest superhero game will only be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Originally reported by TwistedVoxel, each version of the game was listed on gamerating.org.tw, but those listings have since been deleted.

When originally announced in 2020, Gotham Knights was planned on being a cross-generation title, but now that may not be the case. Usually, when games are listed on a rating board it comes with every single version that is going to release, so the omission of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions is strange.

The PC version is notably absent as well, but games that come to Steam or the Epic Games Store do not need to go through a rating board process — at least in the United States. Developer WB Montreal has yet to say anything regarding the situation. However, on the Gotham Knights website, it still lists PlayStation 4 and Xbox One among its planned platforms.

A playtest listing of Gotham Knights came up back in March, so hopefully, we will get some clarification soon. After its reveal, Gotham Knights was pushed out of 2021 into 2022 and finally got a set release date of October 25.