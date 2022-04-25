Gran Turismo 7 1.13 update adds three new cars and more

The Gran Turismo 7 1.13 update is live and ready to download. Polyphony Digital is bringing some love to its racing sim in the form of three new cars, a new track layout, and a couple of new Scapes. The free update should go some way toward apologizing for the game’s initial woes.

Revealed on the official Gran Turismo 7 website, Polyphony Digital has unveiled everything that is included as part of the game’s 1.13 update. As mentioned above, three new cars have been added to Gran Turismo 7. After installing the new update, you should find the Subaru BRZ GT300 ‘21, Subaru BRZ S ‘21, and Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ‘91 all in the game. You can see them in action thanks to the update trailer below:

Alongside the three new cars, Polyphony Digital has also added a new 24h layout of its Spa-Francorchamps race track. This brings the track’s total length to just over seven kilometers and changes the location of the pit facility. Finally, two new Scapes have been added to the game. Update 1.13 brings the “Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura” and “Cherry Blossoms at Night” locations to the photography mode.

Following its tricky launch, which brought Polyphony Digital to apologize and later update the number of credits you earn from completing races, Gran Turismo 7 is rounding out with more content. You can never have too many cars in a racing game.