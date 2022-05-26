Gran Turismo 7 update 1.15 brings new cars, more tracks, and birthday presents

Gran Turismo 7 has received a number of updates since launching in March. Some were necessary, like the increase in credits earned from races after players complained about just how long it took to afford new cars. Others added extra content to the game, like new cars and more. The latest update does more of that, bringing the game’s total car count up to an even higher number — it’s a whopping 430 now.

As detailed on the Gran Turismo website, update 1.15 adds three new cars and adjusts a long list of features. The cars are all purchasable at Gran Turismo 7’s Brand Central. Joining the garage are the Roadster Shop Rampage, the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo, and the Toyota GR010 Hybrid ‘21 (seen at the top of this article). The Suzuki model even got its own special introduction article from Gran Turismo, calling out the “unique all-wheel-drive” vehicle that combines motorcycle expertise with the power of a super sports car. You can see the Suzuki, along with the Toyota and Roadster, in action in the free update video from developer Polyphony Digital.

It’s not just new cars in update 1.15. The Café now offers Birthday Present Tickets, which you can redeem up to a week before or after your specific birthday. New menu books and conversations have also been added to the Café. Accept those menu books, and you’ll be able to participate in three new racing series, each with its own set of courses.

With the update, GT Auto now offers additional paint colors — seven more, to be exact. You can show those off in the updated Scapes Mode. There’s a New Orleans location now, and you can finally export your photos to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 media gallery, making it easier to share your shots on social media. Full patch notes are on the Gran Turismo 7 website.