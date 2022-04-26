Grand Theft Auto V update improves loading times and specific features on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — full patch notes

A new title update just dropped for the console versions of Grand Theft Auto V. The list of fixes covers everything from the story to game stability, including some specific tweaks for the newest PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Those are the highlights for most players here, as those versions just recently launched. They’re off to a good start too: GTA 5 is the second largest digital launch of the year in the U.K. Of course, they’re not perfect, and a whole section of the patch notes is devoted to them. Specifically, an instance of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers needed adjusting, and the Xbox Series X/S had a number of audio issues that are now fixed. A motion blur slider for both versions was added as well.

Additional fixes for the last-gen versions of the game are also part of the update. You’ll find the complete patch notes listed below, divided by generation.

Image via Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto V Update 1.56 Patch Notes

PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X | S

Improvements

A motion blur option slider has been added

Matchmaking & Networking

Fixed an issue that caused the Story Mode to GTA Online transition to take a prolonged amount of time

Adaptive Triggers (PS5)

Fixed an issue that caused the adaptive trigger feedback on the Hao’s Special Works upgraded Grotti Turismo Classic to be too strong

Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck on an alert screen after using Quick Resume on Xbox

Fixed audio issues that occurred in game after opening the Xbox guide

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no game audio while in an Xbox party

Fixed an issue that caused radio audio to not be present on Xbox

Content

Fixed an issue that resulted in players experiencing several missing sound effects during large player death matches

Fixed several issues where blocked players could still view and interact with the blocking players UGC (User Generated Content) content

Fixed an issue that caused Parachute Jobs to be missing from the Jobs menu

Story Mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly given the option to resume story despite not owning Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused GTA Online friends to display as contacts in players’ phones in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused character switching in Story Mode to take a prolonged amount of time

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that caused a significant drop in frame rate after selecting a neon interior for your vehicle while having Chameleon paint applied

Fixed an issue that caused the Japanese translation of the word “Overwrite” to not be accurate on the character migration screen

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck when trying to enter GTA Online with an existing character on a new console

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving the alert “You have been banned from using Social Club Services and are not permitted to enter Grand Theft Auto permanently”

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving the alert “Error in Content Enumeration” when trying to create a second character

Fixed an issue that caused the Patriot parachute smoke to appear as black instead of the intended red, white, and blue

Fixed audio issues that occurred in game after calling Mors Mutual

Fixed audio issues that were present when entering The Diamond Casino & Resort

PlayStation 4 / Xbox One

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the Rockstar logo screen when booting the game

Content

Fixed an issue that caused the prompt to crack the safe to be missing in Last Play – Make Ends Meat

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck after completing the Race in the GTA Online Tutorial

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in the lobby after accepting a Gerald Mission invite

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving phone invitations to Jobs

Director Mode

Fixed missing text and button prompts in Director Mode

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that resulted in players progress not saving in GTA Online

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed several crashes in GTA V

Content

Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Vehicle List to not correctly count successfully delivered vehicles

Fixed an issue that caused players’ weapons to disappear in the shooting range

Miscellaneous