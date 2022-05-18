Greedfall 2 launches next year, takes place before the original

If you’re a hardcore fan of western RPGs, you’ve probably heard of some of Spiders’ titles. Best known for Greedfall, you might have expected the French developer to continue to move on after the upcoming Steelrising. Luckily for fans of the studio’s most well-received game, Greedfall 2 is on the way.

According to today’s press release from publisher Nacon, Greedfall 2 is expected to launch on both consoles and PC in 2023. Specific platforms weren’t revealed, but it’s safe to assume that it will only be on current-gen consoles. After all, this year’s Steelrising is only on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Despite the number attached to it, Greedfall 2 actually takes place three years before the events of the original title. Players take control of a Teer Fradee native, whom is forcefully relocated to the continent of Gacane. From there, it’s up to you to regain your freedom, meanwhile attempting to put an end to the colonial conquests. The press release promises that combat will be more tactical this time around though, the extent of that remains to be seen.

This isn’t the first time Spiders has returned to an existing setting. 2016’s The Technomancer took place within the same universe as Mars: War Logs, but Greedfall 2 appears to be more linked to the world that players of the first game will be familiar with. This is likely in part to Greedfall’s unexpected success, selling over 2 million units, while also being the team’s most critically lauded title to date.

According to Nacon CEO Alain Falc, “Many fans across the world were begging for the sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love.” Falc goes on to mention that the publisher hopes the sequel will appeal to fans of action, fantasy, good storytelling, and the role playing genre in general. While waiting for further news concerning Greedfall 2, console players might want to visit or revisit the original on current-gen consoles.