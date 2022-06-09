Guile announced officially for Street Fighter 6

After being announced during Sony’s June 2 State of Play livestream, Street Fighter 6 has a new officially confirmed character. Fans that have been following the franchise from the beginning will be familiar with the return of Guile, who originally debuted in Street Fighter II back in 1991.

The Guile announcement was made during today’s Summer Game Fest Showcase, accompanied by a brand new trailer for the iconic blond-haired United States Air Force member. The gameplay trailer shows off clips

For those keeping up with the lore, Street Fighter 6 takes place after the Street Fighter 3 series. After Street Fighter 4 and Street Fighter 5 took a step back within the timeline, this would make the upcoming fighter the most chronologically recent installment.

If you’re not the biggest fan of multiplayer, Street Fighter 6 has you covered with a brand new twist on the traditional suite of single player options, including an open-world story mode. Street Fighter 6 also marks the return of the franchise on Xbox, after the last mainline entry remained a PS4 and PC exclusive.

The story is developing