Halo cosmetics teased for Fall Guys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has made crossovers part of its winning formula. A recent promo image showed off Assassin’s Creed’s Ezio Auditore and Mechagodzilla, just two characters in a very long list that have made their way to the game. Now it looks like Halo’s Spartans are joining the Fall Guys competition next.

This educated guess is based on a pair of tweets. The Fall Guys account shared an image of “a new item in the Hall of Fame,” teasing the audience about what it could be. Not long after, the Halo account retweeted the image with an expectant eyes emoji. It’s simple, but it gets that point across — Halo fans should keep an eye on what Fall Guys is cooking up. Halo-themed cosmetics would be the obvious answer there. The image in question shows a covered object, but its shape could easily fit the Cat Ears Helmet, a fitting choice for Fall Guys. Spartan armor as a mascot suit would also be a great inclusion.

In the meantime, there are big changes for Fall Guys on the horizon. The multiplayer knockout game is finally going free to play, and that change is happening very soon — Tuesday, June 21, in fact. Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, but June 21 also marks its launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. It will not be available on Game Pass, but considering its new free-to-play nature, that’s a moot point. Anyone will be able to play it free of charge, forever.

Those who’ve been playing the game all along (and therefore ponied up $20 for it) aren’t getting left out though. If you already own the game on its current platforms, you can claim the Legacy Pack — here’s a quick guide on how to do that. You’ll get three special costumes, a nickname, a nameplate, and perhaps best of all, a Season 1 Pass for the game’s first free-to-play season.