Halo Infinite speedrunning glitches could come back as devs “review options”

Halo Infinite’s Scorpion gun glitch is no more. It was removed with the Season 2: Lone Wolves update on May 3, and speedrunners are unhappy with many of the changes. Regular players have encountered some pretty big issues too, prompting 343 Industries to address the season’s rough launch.

“This week has been bumpy,” Halo head of creative Joseph Staten said on Twitter. Staten promises that the studio is taking in fan feedback, with a focus on two areas. The first involves the new maps; the second is the aforementioned speedrunning community. 343 is “reviewing options and will have more news to come,” a statement which suggests that some of those speedrunning glitches could be reinstated.

Hey Spartans, this week has been bumpy. That definitely wasn't our goal. We are indeed taking your feedback to heart, especially regarding map jumps and speedrunning. We're reviewing options and will have more news to come. 💚 https://t.co/RWEHK7VpDl — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) May 5, 2022

Staten quote-tweeted senior community manager John Junyszek in the previous statement. Junyszek made the same promise about the team reviewing its options, while earlier tweets in the thread address other complaints around Season 2. Last Spartan Standing progress wasn’t tracking for some players, an issue that is said to be fixed now. Anyone who played the mode during that tricky time will receive 5 XP boosts and 5 challenge swaps for the inconvenience.

Let's talk #HaloInfinite Season 2!

For the Interference Event, Last Spartan Standing challenges should now be tracking more accurately and helping you earn rewards. There may be a delay if you leave early, but all progress should count once the match finishes in the background. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) May 5, 2022

Technical hiccups are expected with new seasons to some degree, and Lone Wolves brought a lot of new content to Halo Infinite — even some silly Microsoft Clippy items. See the Season 2 patch notes for a full rundown.