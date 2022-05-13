Halo Infinite update will restore Scorpion Gun glitch, fix gun jamming, and more

Halo Infinite’s second season is well underway, but the changes in Lone Wolves weren’t all good. Speedrunners were unhappy with the removal of certain glitches, and Battle Pass changes made certain challenges harder to complete for some players. As we just learned, some of those issues will be remedied with the game’s next update.

There are no proper patch notes for the upcoming update, but senior community manager John Junyszek gave us a rundown on the Halo Waypoint forums. One fix has been a long time coming: “gun jamming,” which messes with the fire rate of semi-automatic weapons, has been plaguing the community for a while. “We’ve been able to identify the root cause of the issue,” says Junyszek. Jamming should stop interfering with campaign missions and multiplayer matches with the next update.

That’s not the only change coming to multiplayer either. Aquarius, Bazaar, Live Fire, and Streets once had skill jumps — advanced techniques that adept players could use to quickly ascend parts of the map. Some of these were controversially removed from the four maps, but they’ll be restored in the update. While balancing these skill jumps is important to 343, it also encourages the community to find even more of them as they play. Perhaps the new Season 2 maps have some undiscovered routes themselves.

Finally (and most importantly to many players), Junyszek’s post promises the restoration of the Scorpion Gun glitch, a sound speedrunning strategy that many lamented losing in a previous patch. It wasn’t the only speedrunning glitch removed, but many of those “are far more complicated” to simply bring back. The team will “continue to explore [its] options” regardless.

The future update will also include a smattering of stability and balance fixes. It doesn’t have a set release date at this time, but 343 will “share more on release timing in the next few days.”