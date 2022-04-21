Halo Infinite will get Halo TV show cosmetics in Season 2

Halo Infinite’s second season was teased earlier this month, and 343 Industries is still teasing us about some of the new content it’ll bring. Cosmetics based on the Halo Paramount+ are coming with Season 2.

The news comes from a Halo Waypoint blog post. About halfway down the page, the post mentions Halo TV show cosmetics, which we already knew were in the works. “We’re able today to let you all know that Lone Wolves will feature a series of show-related cosmetic items for players to acquire,” it reads. “We’ll have more to share on that soon!” The specifics of those cosmetics are up in the air, so we can only hope that Master Chief’s bare butt makes the cut as a new armor option (yes, that really did happen in the show).

Of course, Season 2 is bringing a lot more than just new cosmetics. Lone Wolves will add the long-awaited battle royale mode Last Spartan Standing, along with returning modes Elimination, King of the Hill, and Land Grab. Hand in hand with those additions is a pair of new maps called Catalyst and Breaker, plus a new battle pass that won’t expire between seasons. For all it’s adding, Season 2 will also be making at least one significant cut — the Scorpion gun glitch will be patched out.