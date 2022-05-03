Have a sip of pixel-flavored Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, now on sale

Ever wondered what “pixel-flavored” soda tastes like? Now’s your chance to find out, as Coke released the limited edition Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, which is on sale at the Coca-Cola Creations website.

The Byte sale went live on Monday, and Coke said that its pixel flavor is the first soda flavor “born in the metaverse.” It comes in a specialty two-pack box accompanied by a Coca-Cola Byte sticker and a QR code that unlocks an AR game. The cans cost $15 each ($14.77 for the mathematically correct), and the drink’s taste is said to be “reminiscent of powering up a game, and its refreshing finish makes for a perfect gaming companion,” according to the product information box.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte came about after it was introduced in Fortnite back in March as a staple of an island called Pixel Point, which was created with Fortnite Creative by the soda company and lifestyle and gaming organization PWR. The drink-themed island had four immersive minigames for players to conquer: The Castle, The Race, The Escape, and The Tower.

The QR code can be scanned with a smartphone to unlock the AR game about a story of Byte that, according to the press release published last month, is “an 8-bit pixel left behind when Coca-Cola entered the metaverse.” In the game, players have to guide Byte up a spiral staircase so that it can be reunited with the Coca-Cola logo.

Only 25,000 boxes of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte will be available. If you think it’s the perfect beverage for your gaming session, you may want to get it while supplies last.