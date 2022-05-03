Hitman 3 game director joins Crytek as Crysis 4 director

Earlier this year, developer Crytek announced that Crysis 4 is on the way. It’s in the early stages of development, and it might not have even had a director when it was announced — but it sure does now.

Mattias Engström, game director of Hitman 3, will be directing Crysis 4 as well. The announcement came from the Crysis Twitter account, which stated that Engström will be taking the reigns this week. In the same thread, Crytek linked to its many current job openings, all of which remind us that Crysis 4 is technically the game’s “working title.” In any case, the studio has made work-from-home a permanent option for most of its employees, and that is also reflected in the listings.

We are happy to announce that Mattias Engström, known for his work as Game Director for Hitman 3 at IO Interactive, joins the Crysis family as Game Director for the 4th installment in the Crysis franchise, starting this week. pic.twitter.com/hHkOrXIAt6 — Crysis (@Crysis) May 3, 2022

As for what Crysis 4 (as it will still be called colloquially) entails, we know basically nothing. However, Crytek has promised to honor its community with the new game, considering the series displeased more and more fans as it went on. Release date and platforms are up in the air of course, but given Crytek’s past pedigree with PC benchmarks, we feel safe saying it will be playable there at the very least.

As for Hitman 3, developer IO Interactive continues to support the critically acclaimed game with new and returning content. Most recently, the Deceivers Elusive Targets were brought back to the game. The Berlin Egg Hunt was also made permanent.