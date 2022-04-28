Honkai: Star Rail second closed beta sign-ups are now open

Attention to all Genshin Impact fans or future trailblazers looking to jump into a new gacha game: the second closed beta test for HoYoverse’s upcoming game, Honkai: Star Rail, is now accepting applicants. Players subscribed to HoYoverse’s newsletter or those who wished to hear more about Honkai: Star Rail likely received an e-mail just the other day about the second closed beta test, giving players the chance to experience the game firsthand.

The second beta test will feature new “characters, maps, and gameplays,” giving even those who participated in the first beta test something new to try out. This beta test will only be granted to a limited number of players, and progress will not carry over to the main game.

If you haven’t gotten an e-mail, that doesn’t mean you can’t sign up for the beta test. Go to the official website from the official news post to sign-up. All that’s left to do after is to hope you’re lucky enough for an invite. Players who are accepted will be notified via e-mail.

The sign-up period begins today and ends on May 15, so you have a couple of weeks to jump on this opportunity. You can sign up for the beta test on PC, Android, and iOS platforms.