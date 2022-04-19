Horizon Forbidden West sales jump more than 300% in the U.K. thanks to PlayStation 5 bundles

U.K. sales figures have been fascinating over the last few months. Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 dominated the digital charts in March, then Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga came along in April with the year’s second biggest physical release in the region. Horizon Forbidden West got a bit lost in the shuffle, but its own physical sales just shot up tremendously. New PlayStation 5 stock and bundles from the Easter weekend are to thank for that.

GI.biz reports the U.K. boxed top ten list, which includes a major win for Horizon. Last week, it was in the #14 spot. Now, it’s rocketed up to third place — the sequel saw a massive 307% sales increase. That’s an incredible leap, but it’s not the only game that rose to a new position. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga claimed the top spot in both the physical and digital charts, while Gran Turismo 7 and Grand Theft Auto V moved up. Elden Ring actually dropped in position, but developer FromSoftware has nothing to worry about considering the game sold 12 million copies in its first month.

In more good news for Horizon fans, developer Guerrilla Games continues to work on the game, dishing out bug fixes and performance improvements. The most recent updates fixed a trophy and improved visual continuity.