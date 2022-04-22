Hyper Light Breaker, Torchlight publisher Perfect World is now Gearbox Publishing

If you don’t know Perfect World Entertainment by name, you probably know a few of its games. It’s the publisher behind MMOs like Star Trek Online and Neverwinter, plus dungeon-delvers like the Torchlight series. Now there’s a new name you’ll want to remember.

As per a press release, Perfect World Entertainment is now Gearbox Publishing. While this brings the publisher into the fold of a different company, the name change is the only difference you’ll see going forward as a player. “Your favorite games should still be playable as usual,” the release states. “All of our games will continue to be published by the same group of enthusiastic gamers. Though the company name is changing, our titles, development plans, and passion for our work will remain.” The games you boot up will still play the same, but you’ll soon see a new logo on the startup screens.

Gearbox Publishing has plenty of games in the works. Hyper Light Drifter sequel Hyper Light Drifter was recently announced, and the roguelite Have A Nice Death is currently available through Steam early access. Coming under the care of Gearbox is interesting, as both companies were acquired by Embracer Group in 2021. Gearbox also just acquired Lost Boys Interactive, a support studio that’s lent its talents to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Call of Duty, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.