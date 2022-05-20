Incredible Pokémon video reimagines Gen I in a gorgeous new art style, fans go wild

Few gaming communities are as nostalgic as Pokémon fans. For many, the Gen I games offer comfort and familiarity, which is why a reimagining of them can look so striking.

A new Twitter video from fan group @pokeyugami imagines what Pokémon Red and Blue versions would look like if they more closely resembled the title screen and box art. The style is simply gorgeous, with a cel-shaded look that evokes a storybook or sketchpad. The short clip shows player character Red wandering through Viridian Forest, the first area that trainers explored upon starting the original adventure. The Pokémon you expect to see are present: Caterpie, Weedle, and Pikachu (in its original chunky form, naturally). Red then encounters a Bug Catcher trainer, who’s obviously ready to battle.

The art style is fresh and exciting, while the perspective and UI bring Pokémon Legends: Arceus to mind. There are button prompts to check the map, open the trainer’s bag, throw a Pokéball, or use a potion. The @pokeyugami group previously imagined Sword and Shield in the Pokémon Stadium era, so those finer details are par for the course.

Replies to this Gen I video are full of appreciation and excitement. “If this were real I would pre-order on day one,” exclaims @Escavalier. “I would trade the entire Donkey Kong franchise for a single Pokémon game in this style,” says @Rogersbase. One responder @racnisiel even added classic Gen I chiptune music to the video for some extra nostalgia.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of hype for the next proper Pokémon games, Scarlet and Violet. We know a lot about the new versions, but their release date is currently up in the air. Even so, fan contributions for the Gen IX games have already begun. Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxley were revealed with the games’ debut trailer, and several artists have imagined what their final evolutions could look like.