It took less than a day for a Nintendo Switch Sports player to damage their TV while streaming

Following yesterday’s release of Nintendo Switch Sports, a player has already damaged their TV display while streaming the game on Twitch late last night. While playing a Tennis match online, streamer 63man was captured in a clip accidentally flinging his joy-con at the screen which left him shocked while giving his chat a look at the damage which doesn’t look that great in the aftermath, first spotted by VGC.

If there is a lesson in this captured moment, one that that’s been seemingly forgotten during the Wii era – it never hurts to keep your joy-con straps on while playing motion games like Nintendo Switch Sports. Speaking of which in a later response on Twitter, the streamer admitted he messed up while playing and asked if anyone has “got spare wrist straps.”

yeah i fucked up… anyone got spare wrist straps pic.twitter.com/tuJNlTCIXa — 63man (@63manLIVE) April 30, 2022

Nintendo Switch Sports is the successor to the Wii Sports series which is one of the best-selling games of all time at over 82 million copies. If this moment is anything to go by, the Switch game is maintaining the legacy of its predecessor. The reason is the Wii title was infamously known for players accidentally throwing Wii remote controllers while playing and even damaging TV displays, the accidents became so well known that even mainstream media covered the Wii mishaps.