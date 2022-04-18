Jason Momoa is set to punch trees and mine for diamonds in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Minecraft movie

Continuing the trend of outlandish casting headlines for upcoming video game adaptations, Jason Momoa is set to star in Warner Bros.’s live-action Minecraft movie. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news, writing that the Aquaman star is in final negotiations to be featured in the Minecraft movie as the lead. The film will be directed by Jared Hess, the filmmaker behind the cult classic Napoleon Dynamite movie.

Momoa will reunite with Dune producers Mary Parent and Roy Lee for the Minecraft movie. The Minecraft movie has been in development for a long time, with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney set to direct the film before dropping out. With Momoa on board, we may finally see some traction for this long-in-development feature.

It isn’t stated in the report what role Momoa will play in the film. It’s possible he will play a version of the iconic Steve avatar from the games, or just as likely he may play an entirely original character. Jason Mamoa joins Chris Pratt in bizarre casting choices for lead roles in upcoming video game adaptations. Pratt is set to play Mario in the upcoming Super Mario movie from Illumination.

The Hollywood Reporter specifies the Minecraft film will be a live-action adaptation, which given the blocky aesthetics of the game feels a little odd.