Jenny, Hugh Neutron, and Rocko join the fight in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon has a growing list of characters, spanning multiple television eras with the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Powdered Toast Man, and even Garfield. The roster just keeps getting bigger, and the newest trio of characters is a real doozy.

The new trailer (via IGN) reveals Jenny from My Life As a Teenage Robot, Hugh Neutron from Jimmy Neutron, and Rocko from Rocko’s Modern Life, once again spanning a number of years of Nick programming. Most of the video is spent showcasing Jenny’s move set, which consists of the kinds of attacks you’d expect. Her robot body lets her use a variety of rotors, pincers, and extenders to toss other players around the battlefield.

Then Hugh Neutron shows up on his motorcycle, and the internet meme crowd is sure to be happy about his arrival. His full move set isn’t shown, but don’t expect to see him send Jimbo to the Shadow Realm — especially since he’s in the game before his son. Even so, he’s sure to be a goofy character, and the same goes for Rocko, who’s quickly teased right at the end of the video.

Jenny is the first of the trio to launch: she’ll join Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on Monday, May 16 as premium (aka paid) DLC. We don’t know if Hugh Neutron and Rocko will be premium or free themselves, but they’re coming to the game this summer and this fall, respectively. All three characters bring new stages to the game as well. While the trailer shows Jenny battling Rugrats‘ Reptar on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ stage, her hometown of Tremorton will likely be the new addition.

Voice acting and cross-play are also coming to Nickelodeon All-Stars, but the former hasn’t been implemented just yet — there are a lot of characters that need lines, after all. Players will definitely want to hear Hugh’s doofus dad voice.