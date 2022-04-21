King Kong and Godzilla confirmed for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific in new trailer

Hardly any time has passed since a Twitter leak showed key art of King Kong and Godzilla coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, but now we have confirmation. The pair of kaiju arrive in May.

The new Operation Monarch trailer shows the dreaded duo in action. It starts with King Kong swatting down an airplane, just like he does in the classic movies. Then Godzilla comes speeding through the water, letting out his classic roar when he arrives on the shore. The monsters leap into battle against each other, and the trailer cuts right there — go figure. Fortunately, it won’t be too long till we see the kaiju duking it out. The trailer also confirms the event’s start date as Wednesday, May 11. It’ll be interesting to see how much agency Warzone players actually have in the beastly brawl.

King Kong and Godzilla have been talked about for a while now. A February report mentioned the monsters in some unreleased concept art, and Warzone’s Season 3 cinematic trailer sounded like it was teasing them. It’s good to finally have confirmation.

Even better, the kaiju arrive just two weeks after the Season 3 kickoff. The new season, dubbed Classified Arms, has an April 27 start date. We already knew that the next season would include new weapons, so now it’s a question of what could possibly take down the likes of King Kong and Godzilla.