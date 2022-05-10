Kirby and the Forgotten Land became the 4th best-selling Kirby game in only its first two weeks

Nintendo has revealed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold over 2.6 million copies worldwide by the end of March 2022. This means that in just two weeks, Kirby’s first mainline 3D platformer became the fourth best-selling entry in the series’ history. The pink puffball can still bring them in.

Revealed within the latest Nintendo quarterly report, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has sold a staggering 2.65 million copies by the end of March 2022. Around 850,000 of those units were sold in Japan alone, with approximately 1.8 million of us buying the game outside of its home country. The sales numbers include both physical and digital copies sold. It was, after all, the best launch for the series in the U.K. and in Japan. These sales numbers aren’t a complete surprise.

According to Nintendo Life, the sales numbers above place Kirby and the Forgotten Land as the fourth best-selling entry in the series since its debut on the Game Boy. Kirby Super Star Ultra (around 3 million), Kirby Star Allies (approximately 3.42 million), and Kirby’s Dream Land (around 5.13 million) all sit above Kirby and the Forgotten Land in sales. Considering what it did in its first two weeks, though, it’s safe to say that The Forgotten Land should overtake Super Star Ultra and Star Allies, at least.

Games tend to sell well on the Switch, which has now sold over 107 million units worldwide. Kirby and the Forgotten Land reviewed well and showed some invention in the series, too, which should push its total numbers rather high in the end. Who knows? It might break the series record just as Metroid Dread has.