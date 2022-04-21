Klonoa remasters will release for all platforms on July 8

While Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series was announced for a July 8 release date during the last Nintendo Direct, that was only for the Nintendo Switch version. The PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam versions lacked a release date, so it was presumed they would launch sometime afterward.

Bandai Namco, however, has confirmed that that’s not the case and the collection will release for all platforms on the same day. Pre-orders are also available, although Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series will only release digitally in North America. At least for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam; Bandai Namco has yet to say if this will be the case for the Switch version too. Europe, on the other hand, will see physical releases across all versions barring Steam.

A few extra details have been confirmed as well. Namely, the collection will have difficulty options and optional tutorials for newcomers, two player support, and something called Challenging Stopwatch Mode (probably a time attack mode). To celebrate the announcement, Bandai Namco also shared new artwork depicting Klonoa and his friends, drawn by Klonoa character designer Yoshihiko Arawi, on the official UK Twitter account.

As a reminder, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series consists of two remasters of Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil. These 2.5D platformers were released for the original PlayStation in 1997 and PlayStation 2 in 2001 respectively and have received enhanced HD visuals.