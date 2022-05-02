Konami adds Diamond tier for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel ranked online play

This weekend, Konami concluded Season 4 of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and began Season 5 immediately thereafter. Season 5 will see a number of new changes to ranked play, as a new banlist for Master Duel is set to go into effect on May 9. Additionally, Konami also released a new tier for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel this weekend. This new change means that Diamond 1, and not Platinum 1, is now the ultimate goal in online play.

Konami has added a new tier, Diamond, to the online ecosystem in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Previously, users were capped to Platinum as the highest tier. Platinum was the highest of the five tiers up until Season 5, until Diamond entered as the game’s sixth rank. Diamond will work mostly the same, as compared to the other tiers outside of Rookie. There are five different ranks of Diamond, between 1 and 5. Duelists who hit Diamond 1 will not be able to rank down once there for the season.

This change comes just a few days after reports seemed to indicate that online matchmaking received an adjustment, in order to match up opposing duelists who were in the exact same tier and rank.

The addition of a Diamond tier adds some new twists to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. For one, the addition means that players could receive an additional 600 Gems from racing from the Gold tier, all the way up to Diamond 1, over the course of this season. Additionally, this change should spread out the player base —making so that the most competitive players rise towards the Diamond rank — in Master Duel, and improve the balance of play to a degree.

We should also note that users who hit Diamond will also receive a new border for profile icons in Master Duel. This border can be claimed in the Missions tab.