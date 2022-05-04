Latest FIFA 22 leaks reveal Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah, and more included in Premier League Team of the Season

On May 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team are set to launch the Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS). Fans were able to vote on the 11 players included in the starting lineup. It appears that we actually know at least part of the lineup before it drops thanks to new leaks that have been popping up on Twitter. While we still need to take these leaks with a grain of salt, most of the names certainly make sense given the players’ performances this season. Let’s take a look.

The majority of these leaks come from prominent leaker Fut Sheriff on Twitter. They have successfully leaked several previous promos, so their information can usually be trusted. Of course, they don’t have a perfect track record, but who does in the realm of leaks. So far, several big names have leaked including Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is said to be joined by one of his fellow countrymen and clubmates Bruno Fernandes. West Ham’s Declan Rice, Manchester City’s Rodri, and Liverpool’s Mo Salah are also said to be joining the squad. Obviously, there will be more players than just these five, but those names haven’t leaked just yet. We’ll update this story as names are added.

On top of these team leaks, Sheriff has leaked that Arsenal RM Bukayo Saka is coming as an Objective player. Saka will likely be joined by a Championship player when that league gets its own TOTS on May 9. Again, all of this could change (we saw EA update some stats after the Community TOTS was leaked last week), but for now we believe these are very credible.