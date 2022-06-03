Latest Square Enix blog details two new Final Fantasy XVI characters

Following yesterday’s Sony State of Play livestream, which showed off new Final Fantasy XVI footage and gave a release window, Square Enix has begun trickling out more information. This morning, the company published a blog post that offers insight into two characters that have yet to be profiled.

We already knew about Clive Rosfield, who is Final Fantasy XVI’s protagonist. However, today’s blog post provides brief character profiles for Hugo Kupka and Benedikta Harman. Hugo began his journey as a no-name foot soldier serving in the Republican army. After being awakened as a Dominant, or a strong individual capable of summoning Eikons, his status changed almost overnight. Hugo then became more heavily involved in Dhalmekian politics. He currently serves as an economic adviser for his respective nation.

According to the character profiles, Benedikta appears to have some sort of connection to both Hugo and Clive. However, her exact connection to Hugo is more vaguely alluded to. A Dominant capable of summoning the Warden of Wind Eikon, Benedikta sets off on a journey to confront the Eikon of Fire. At some point during this quest, she winds up befriending Clive. Benedikta resides in the Kingdom of Waloed.

If any of those locations or terminology threw you off, then it’s time to familiarize yourself with Final Fantasy XVI’s universe. In short, Final Fantasy XVI’s world is comprised of six nations — Dhalmekia and Waloed happen to be two of those nations. As for the Eikons, they’re basically just a fancy name for the traditional Final Fantasy summons that fans are familiar with.

For those that want more Final Fantasy XVI news, today’s post also goes into light detail about the state of the game’s development. Within the post, director Hiroshi Takai stated that Final Fantasy XVI is currently playable from beginning to end. The next year of development time will be spent on polishing what is already there.