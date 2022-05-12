Lead a secret life like James Bond with the Two Point Campus spy school course reveal

With the official Two Point Campus release date approaching ever closer, its marketing campaign is beginning to kick into full gear. Last month, Two Point Studios announced a wizardry course would be making an appearance. This month, the college campus enters the realm of deception with a spy class.

Two Point Campus’ spy school course was revealed today through a one-minute trailer, which promises to be all about espionage. Whether you’re a fan of spy thrillers and franchises such as James Bond 007 or Mission Impossible, perhaps this course piques your interest.

The reveal trailer shows all sorts of activities that scratch that spy thriller itch. In addition to high tech gadgets such as what appears to be a cloning machine, jet packs, fancy drones, and umbrella guns, there are also various training courses.

Throughout the trailer, we catch a few glimpses of a student managing their way across obstacles to teach the fundamentals of stealth and infiltration. One room features a lava pit, with swinging bars suspended overhead, and a narrow hallway monitored by a security camera. Another room showcases a trampoline-like gadget utilized to jump over a pair of security lasers.

Beyond these obstacles courses, we see a firing range that includes the use of the aforementioned gun in the shape of an umbrella. There’s even some logic training with a glimpse of students examining a row of blocks with different shapes on each side. Presumably, this involves some sort of puzzle solving, as indicated by the various switches and knobs along the machinery the blocks are contained within.

Two Point Campus has been a long time coming. After being leaked in the middle of 2021, it was officially announced for an April 2022 release shortly thereafter. Then, the title ended up being delayed until August so that Two Point Studios could better optimize it across all platforms.