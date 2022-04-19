Leaked Nintendo Switch Game Boy emulator could include N64 connectivity, claims reporter

It’s looking more and more likely that the Nintendo Switch Online will finally receive classic Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games soon. An official emulator very recently leaked and it’s also been suggested that Nintendo has been testing connectivity between Game Boy and Nintendo 64 games for Switch.

This is according to Emily Rogers, who has reliably reported on Nintendo-related information in the past. She posted her claim on Famiboards, where she pointed back to another claim she made last September about the Switch having a stronger line-up of N64 games compared to the Nintendo Wii and Wii U’s Virtual Console.

Back then, she said that one of the N64 games coming to Switch would be Pokémon Stadium, which was never released for the Virtual Console. This is probably because, when it originally launched, you could import your Pokémon team from the Game Boy games and use them in the N64 game. Such a feature seems impossible now, but perhaps Nintendo has been trying to get it working for Switch Online.

Dataminer LuigiBlood did tell VGC that they found references to the Transfer Pak in the N64 Switch Online app’s code. The Transfer Pak was the accessory that allowed you to connect Game Boy games to the N64. However, LuigiBlood said that the code only references turning it on and off and not any specific games. Plus, there’s currently no guarantee that Pokémon Stadium or any of the classic Pokémon games will be added to Nintendo’s service.