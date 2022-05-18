Leaked Warzone 2 map mock-up shared on Twitter

We’ve known for some time that a new Call of Duty game and Warzone sequel are cooking. Activision Blizzard outlined its sequel plans earlier this year. Modern Warfare 2 will release this fall, and Warzone 2 is coming shortly after that. That wait leaves a lot of time for questions — and leaks.

The latest comes from renowned Call of Duty leaker @TheMW2Ghost, and they shared an image (marked with a spoiler tag) of a map on Twitter. It doesn’t look like much on its own, but that’s because @TheMW2Ghost is showing “a remake based off of the actual map,” rather than a true leaked image. Even so, one can still see topography like highways, hills, a lake, and a large river running through the left-middle of the map. This is said to be the map for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s new DMZ multiplayer mode.

Disclaimer: this is a remake based off of the actual map image. Not the actual image itself. (Obviously) — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) May 18, 2022

Some level of corroboration comes from Tom Henderson, who has reported on Call of Duty several times before. Henderson’s latest report on Exputer details some of the new map’s points of interest. These are original Modern Warfare 2 maps dropped into the map as POIs. Afgan is on the map as “Caves,” Highrise is “Modern City,” Terminal is “Airport,” and Quarry keeps the same name. @TheMW2Ghost also name-drops an additional POI called “Observatory” that sits “right in the middle of the map.”

Remember to take all leaks with a grain of salt, no matter how reliable the sources may be. We haven’t heard an official word about any of this just yet. That said, Modern Warfare 2 is confirmed to be this year’s Call of Duty entry. Furthermore, we know that both MW2 and Warzone 2 are being built on an all-new engine. The nature of Modern Warfare 2 is up in the air, but Activision Blizzard is looking to shake things up from the typical battle royale formula.